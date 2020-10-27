हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Premier League 2020: Here’s what Chris Gayle said about his retirement

Chris Gayle was awarded the 'Man of the Match' as he scored a rapid-fire 51 off 29 balls and propelled Kings XI Punjab to an 8-wicket win over KKR on Monday (October 26).

Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Kings XI Punjab powerhouse Chris Gayle has been in tremendous touch in the ongoing IPL 2020. Ever since he was included back into the KXIP XI, the side are yet to lose a game. The sheer impact the ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle has on the opposition could be clearly seen with the dramatic turnaround in fortunes for Kings XI.

However, there is another thing which keeps trailing the 41-year-old Jamaican these days. The rumours and speculation about his retirement. After Kings XI’s comfortable 8-wicket win over KKR on Monday (October 26), Gayle finally spoke his mind about his ‘retirement’.

In an interview with fellow Kings XI batsman Mandeep Singh, Gayle said "cancel retirement" and added that "no retirement coming anytime soon". The West Indian was replying to Singh’s suggestion that he should never retire. The conversation was posted from the official IPL Twitter page.

In the same conversation, Mandeep Singh also called Gayle “probably the greatest T20 player ever.”

Gayle (51 off 29 balls; 4x2, 6x5) and Singh (66* off 56 balls; 4x8, 6x2) engaged in a brilliant 100-run partnership for the second wicket as Kings XI easily chased down KKR’s total of 149.

The colossal Gayle was crowned the ‘Man of the Match’ for his pacy knock. Earlier, Kings XI had restricted KKR to 149/9 with a tremendous bowling performance where Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with a spell of 3-35.

Kings XI have won five consecutive games after sitting at the bottom position of the points table earlier on. Gayle was not included in their opening seven games but in the five games they have played since he was drafted back in, Kings XI have launched a dramatic fightback and look like the team to beat now.

Gayle has scored 177 runs in his five games at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 138.28. He has also scored two fifties

