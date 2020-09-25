Indian Premier League 2020 Match 7: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals eye second win on trot

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in their second league match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday evening.

The Chennai-based franchise kickstarted their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament on a perfect note as they sealed a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians in their opening match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Three-time champions CSK, who look better on paper in comparison to Delhi Capitals, will look to replicate a similar kind of performance as they displayed in their opener and make it two wins on the trot.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, sealed a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab after the opening match between the two sides ended in a tie in Dubai on September 20.

However, the Delhi-based franchise's struggle is different as they missed the services of Ishant Sharma in their opening match due to injury. Meanwhile, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a shoulder injury on the final ball of his first over agains Kings XI Punnjab.

Though assistant coach Mohammad Kaif had earlier said that the team is yet to take call on Ishant and Ashwin's availability, it looks like Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will have to explore other options.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the Chennai-based franchise hold an advantage over Delhi Capitals going into the upcoming match.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 21 IPL matches, with CSK winning 15 of them and Delhi Capitals emerging victorious on six occasions.

The two squads are as follows:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C) (W), Ambati Rayudu KM Asif Deepak Chahar Dwayne Bravo Faf du Plessis Imran Tahir Narayan Jagadeesan Karn Sharma Kedar Jadhav Lungi Ngidi Mitchell Santner Monu Kumar Murali Vijay Ravindra Jadeja Ruturaj Gaikwad Shane Watson Shardul Thakur Sam Curran Piyush Chawla Josh Hazlewood R Sai Kishore

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane Amit Mishra Avesh Khan Axar Patel Harshal Patel Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada Keemo Paul Prithvi Shaw Ravichandran Ashwin Rishabh Pant (W) Sandeep Lamichhane Shikhar Dhawan Alex Carey Shimron Hetmyer Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Marcus Stoinis Lalith Yadav Anrich Nortje Daniel Sams

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.