Indian Premier League 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Prediction, Probable Playing XIs, Head-to-Head, TV timings

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will come face-to-face when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off with Mumbai Indians in Match 10 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side failed to make a good start to their campaign at the 2020 IPL as they were upstaged by three-time winners and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their opening clash.

However, the defending champions then rebounded strongly to seal a 49-run triumph in their second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Mumbai Indians will now look to continue their momentum and make two victories on the trot with a win over the RCB.

Virat Kohli's franchise, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign at the cash-rich league with a 10-run defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad in their opener.

However, the RCB failed to capitalise on the same and suffered a crushing 97-run defeat against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in their second match.

Going into the upcoming clash, the Bangalore-based franchise will look to shrug off the defeat and come up with a much-improved performance.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, four-time champions Mumbai Indians hold a big edge over the RCB.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 27 encounters so far, with Mumbai Indians winning 18 of them and RCB emerging victorious on nine occasions.

RCB vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton De Kock

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, AB De Villiers and Surya Kumar Yadav.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya,Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar

Probable Playing XIs

RCB Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Parthiv Patel(wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Navdeep Saini, Yuzavendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock (wicketkeeper), Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurab Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah

The two squads are as follows:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

The clash will take place from 7.30 p.m IST onwards and in the absence of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the tie will be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.