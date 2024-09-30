The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches saw the big names in women’s cricket flex their muscles as India, New Zealand, and Australia secured impressive victories over their respective opponents. These matches not only served as preparation but also provided a glimpse into the strategies and form of the top teams as they gear up for the global showdown.

India vs West Indies: Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma Shine in India’s 20-Run Victory

India’s warm-up against the West Indies was a tale of resilience and decisive turning points. After being put under immediate pressure by the West Indies’ bowlers, India found themselves struggling early on, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star batter Smriti Mandhana dismissed in quick succession. The standout performer for the West Indies, Hayley Matthews, produced a remarkable spell, finishing with figures of 4/17, dismantling India’s top order.

Despite the early setback, it was Jemimah Rodrigues who anchored India’s innings with a classy half-century. Her 52 off 40 balls, combined with Yastika Bhatia’s 24, helped stabilize the innings during a crucial 50-run partnership. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar then added a late surge, pushing India to a competitive 141/7.

In reply, the West Indies faced a similarly challenging start, losing three early wickets, including the key scalp of Matthews. Shemaine Campbelle and Chinelle Henry offered some resistance with a solid 57-run partnership, but India’s bowlers struck back decisively. Asha Sobhana broke the partnership, and Deepti Sharma’s impressive figures of 2/11 ensured that the West Indies could not regain momentum. Henry’s valiant unbeaten 59 couldn’t save the team, as they fell short by 20 runs, finishing at 121/8. Pooja Vastrakar also impressed, taking 3/20.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Amelia Kerr’s All-Round Brilliance Secures a Dominant Win

New Zealand’s victory over South Africa was a comprehensive display of teamwork, led by the brilliant Amelia Kerr. The leg-spinning all-rounder played a pivotal role in dismantling South Africa’s batting lineup, taking 3/13 and combining with Leigh Kasperek’s 3/7 to restrict the Proteas to just 92 runs. South Africa struggled to handle the pressure, with only skipper Laura Wolvaardt showing some resistance with her 33 off 37 balls.

New Zealand’s chase got off to a steady start, despite the early loss of Suzie Bates. Kerr’s run-a-ball 37, paired with captain Sophie Devine’s unbeaten 35, ensured there were no hiccups in their pursuit of the modest target. The White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with ample time to spare, establishing themselves as serious contenders in the tournament.

Australia vs England: Mooney and McGrath Power Australia to a 34-Run Win

Australia’s depth in both batting and bowling was on full display in their warm-up match against England. Beth Mooney provided a solid foundation for the Aussies with a scintillating half-century, scoring 50 off just 30 balls, laced with seven boundaries. Despite losing Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry early, Mooney found support in Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath. McGrath’s quickfire 31 off 22 balls ensured Australia posted a challenging total of 162/6.

England’s chase began brightly with Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge taking the attack to Australia’s bowlers. However, Australia’s experience came through as Sophie Molineux and Tahlia McGrath applied the brakes, with McGrath picking up 3/18. Alice Capsey’s valiant 40 off 34 balls was the lone standout, but England lost key wickets at regular intervals, falling short by 34 runs.