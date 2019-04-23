close

IPL 2019: Beuran Hendricks replaces injured Alzarri Joseph in Mumbai squad

Joseph sustained a shoulder injury during Rohit Sharma-led side's four-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan at the Wankhede Stadium on April 13. 

Mumbai have roped in South African pacer Beuran Hendrick as a replacement for injured West Indies star Alzarri Joseph for the remainder of the ongoing 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Joseph sustained a shoulder injury while trying to stop the ball from reaching the boundary during Rohit Sharma-led side's four-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan at the Wankhede Stadium on April 13. 

Subsequently, the Caribbean star was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing 12th edition of the Indian T20 League. 

Joseph was picked as a replacement for New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne in the Mumbai squad and he went on to make a dramatic entry into the IPL with a record-breaking spell of six for 12.

He will now be replaced by Hendricks, who has played two ODIs and 10 T20Is for South Africa and had previously represented Punjab in the IPL.

Mumbai, who are placed at the third spot in the IPL standings with six wins from 10 games they have played so far, will next lock horns with MS Dhoni-led  Chennai in their next encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 26.

 

