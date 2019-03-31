IPL 2019, Chennai vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Team Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, will look to maintain their winning run in the 12th edition of the IPL at home against Rajasthan, led by Ajinkya Rahane.

Here are the latest updates:

The focus will be on the pitch, which came in for severe criticism after the IPL opener when Team Chennai take on Rajasthan in their second home game on Sunday.

The tournament opener saw Bangalore being dismissed for 70, a target that Chennai achieved in the 18th over to win by seven wickets. But the slowness of the track drew criticism from both the captains -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Chennai has started the season with two straight wins and will look to keep the momentum going.

In contrast, Rajasthan have lost both their matches so far and would need to step up if they aim to breach the reigning champions' fortress.

It will be a contest between Rajasthan's formidable batting line-up comprising of Rahane, Buttler, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Samson versus a spin-heavy Chennai bowling.

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

(With PTI Inputs)