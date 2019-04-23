IPL 2019: Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson to miss Chennai clash after grandmother's death

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson was on Tuesday ruled out of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium following the death of his grandmother.

The 28-year-old New Zealand batsman returned home on hearing the demise of his grandmother and, now, he will likely rejoin the squad ahead of Hyderabad's next encounter against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 27.

As a result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar-- who led Hyderabad in five games this season in the absence of Williamson due to shoulder injury--will once again handle the mantle for Chennai clash.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad are likely to rope in either Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi or Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan as a replacement for Williamson in the batting line-up.

Notably, Williamson has failed to click with the bat in the ongoing season, having put up scores of 14, 3, 3 and 8* in the four matches he has played so far.

Hyderabad are currently standing at the fourth spot in the eight-team IPL point table, with five wins from nine games they have played so far.