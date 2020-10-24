IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan spotted wearing two caps, here's what ICC's new rule says

New Delhi: As IPL fever catches on, all eyes were on Kolkata Knight Rider's skipper Eoin Morgan who was seen sporting two caps during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

The social media was confused and some users shared their queries on various platforms. Though this isn't the first instance where a player was spotted wearing multiple caps in this year's IPL.

The reason has got to di with the change in brought into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. The post-COVID-19 rules by ICC forbids umpires from holding player's accessories which they used to earlier. The guidelines state that umpires will not hold caps, sweaters and other items.

"Players and umpires should maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates. Consider adopting a process that will assist the bowler in managing his/her items. Umpires may also be encouraged to use gloves when handling the ball," the ICC rule states.

The rule came into effect from the first international game, between England and West Indies, which was the first full-fledged cricketing series after four months of worldwide shut downs and other restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the infection.

Also, West Indian player from Antigua, Rahkeem Cornwall has been seen wearing more than one cap on several occasions during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

While KKR's poor run at the IPL continues with a eight-wicket defeat by the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. They are placed at the fourth spot with five wins from 10 matches.