IPL 2020: New Zealand's Ish Sodhi roped in as spin-consultant by Rajasthan Royals

New Zealand cricketer Ish Sodhi has been roped in as a spin consultant by Rajasthan Royals for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 17.

The 27-year-old spinner, who has represented Rajasthan Royals in eight IPL matches and bagged nine wickets in it, will also be contributing to the team's operations in the upcoming season of the T20 lucrative tournament.

Ecstatic to return to Rajasthan Royals in a new capacity, Sodhi said that it is a fascinating opportunity to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age while also supporting and engaging in the operations of the franchise.

“I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role. Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals’ management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year," the IPL official website quoted Sodhi as saying,

In his new role, Sodhi will be required to closely work with Royals’ spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum.

“It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business. I am very much looking forward to developing my coaching skills alongside Sairaj and learning from Jake on business operations,” the leg-spinner added.

Meanwhile, Royals' cricket head Zubin Bharucha welcomed the New Zealand spinner on the board.

“We are very happy to welcome back Ish to the Royals family in his new role. The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals’ commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work. I congratulate Ish on his new stint and wish every cricket fan across the globe gets behind the team when Rajasthan Royals kicks off its new season this summer," Bharucha stated.

Sodhi, who was released by the franchise prior to the 2020 IPL Players Auction in December in Kolkata, has notched up a total of 47 wickets in 40 matches he has played in the shortest format of the game for New Zealand so far.