IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa beats Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli to own this unwanted record

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa on Wednesday (September 30) raced ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli to own an unwanted record of losing most IPL mathces than any other player in the cash-rich T20 tournament.

Kohli with 90 defeats was on top of the table but Uthappa surpassed him after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs on Wednesday.

The list also includes KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma with Karthik and Rohit at 3rd and the 4th spot respectively. Karthik has lost 87 games while Rohit has 85 IPL defeats against his name. DC spinner Amit Mishra and RCB batsman are at 5th spot with 57 defeats each.

Uthappa, 34, has played for 5 IPL franchises so far and Rajasthan had bought him from KKR for Rs 3 crore in the IPL 2020 auction. Uthappa was an imporatnt part of KKR batting line-up but with Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson in Rajasthan squad, the Bangalore-based Uthappa is getting the opportunity to bat in in the middle-orders for the Royals.

Uthappa has failed on all 3 games Rajasthan has played in IPL 2020 so far, scoring 5, 9 and 2.

Chasing a target of 175 runs, a dismal batting performance saw the Rajasthan Royals fold-up for a paltry 137/9 from their 20 Overs with only three batsmen crossing the double figures.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive 174/6 from their allotted 20 Overs with opener Shubman Gill playing a composed hand with his 46 (off 34 balls; 4x5, 6x1).

KKR's young pacer Shivam Mavi was adjudged the man of the match award for his brilliant performance with the ball.