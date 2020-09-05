हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020 schedule will be announced on Sunday, confirms IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel

The highly-anticipated schedule of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be released on Sunday (September 6), IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel said on Saturday (September 5, 2020). 

IPL 2020 schedule will be announced on Sunday, confirms IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel

NEW DELHI: The highly-anticipated schedule of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be released on Sunday (September 6), IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel said on Saturday (September 5, 2020). 

The IPL 2020 is set to commence from September 19 and fans across the globe have been waiting for the schedule to find out the dates on which their favourite teams will be seen in action.

Asked about the schedule, Brijesh was quoted as saying by ANI, "The schedule will be released tomorrow."

The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues-- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

All the teams have already reached UAE to take part in the tournament and are currently undergoing training. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the last team to begin training as they finally stepped on the field on Friday after their third round of COVID-19 tests.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board had not specified as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

(With ANI inputs)

