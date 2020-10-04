IPL 2020: This is what Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik said after defeat against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on Saturday (October 3) praised his middle-order batsmen Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi, saying he was proud of the way Morgan and Tripathi batted while chasing a mammoth target against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League 2020 clash at Sharjah.

Morgan and Tripathi scored 72 runs off just 31 balls to bring KKR back in the match while chasing 229 runs to win but Delhi Capitals bowlers held their nerves to register a 18-run win.

"The way the boys batted is something I am really proud of, we kept fighting till the end which is the nature of our team. Really happy with the effort we put in today," Dinesh Karthik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Maybe in between 10-13 overs we didn't get many boundaries, we lost a couple of wickets as well which sets you back in such run chases. To be honest, couple more sixes and we would have crossed the line, we wouldn't be talking about the lengths. I thought it was a hard wicket to bowl on and the bowlers did a fabulous job, maybe 10 runs too many but it's okay. We trust him (Russell) and believe he is the best in the business, we want to give him enough time to create an impact on the game and that's something we want to encourage. I haven't thought about it (making the change at the top) but maybe after this game, I will sit down with the coaching staff. We still believe in Narine and whenever he gets going he gets us off to a great start," Karthik added.

With the win, the Delhi Capitals jumped to the top of IPL 2020 points table with three wins from four matches, while the KKR fell to fifth place.