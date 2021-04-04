हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: Andre Russell almost injures KKR teammate Dinesh Karthik during practice game - WATCH

Giving glimpses on Andre Russell's current form, Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video on Twitter, in which the all-rounder can be seen smashing the ball and almost injuring Dinesh Karthik, who was standing at the non-striker's end.  

IPL 2021: Andre Russell almost injures KKR teammate Dinesh Karthik during practice game - WATCH
KKR teammate Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik bat together during practice match (Screenshot)

After a disappointing campaign in UAE last year, Andre Russell will look to meet the expectations from him in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, starting from April 9. The 32-year-old could only amass 117 from nine innings last year, and would look to enter the competition with a fresh mindset. 

Giving glimpses on Russell's current form, Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video on Twitter on Saturday, in which the all-rounder can be seen smashing the ball and almost injuring Dinesh Karthik, who was standing at the non-striker's end.    

The video was from a pratice match between the members of the KKR camp being held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here is the video:  

As per a report in indianexpress.com, Karthik scored 90 runs in the contest, and also emerged as the leading run-scorer along with new recruit Tim Seifert.

The match was played between teams led by Ben Cutting and Shubman Gill respectively. Karthik featured for Gill's side as they amassed 175 in their innings. Meanwhile, Cutting's team chased down the target with 7 balls to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11. 

