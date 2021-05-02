हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: CSK skipper Dhoni blames dropped catches, bowling for defeat to MI

Dhoni, however, said that winning and losing go hand in hand in a tournament like IPL.  

IPL 2021: CSK skipper Dhoni blames dropped catches, bowling for defeat to MI
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni blamed dropped catches and his bowlers' poor execution against Mumbai Indians after his side lost a last-ball thriller by four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday night.

"It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial stages. The bowlers would execute better and learn from this [defeat]," said Dhoni after the match.

"If you look how it went -- we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to execute well. The wicket was easy to hit," he added.

Dhoni, however, said that winning and losing go hand in hand in a tournament like IPL.

"In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot. Irrespective where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We hardly ever focus where we are standing on the table. That has been our good point along the way."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) consolidated themselves in fourth position by moving to eight points from six although their net run rate (NRR) fell by a small fraction after Saturday night's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

CSK are still on top with 10 points and although their net run rate (NRR) fell from +1.475 to +1.263 after the loss to MI, it is still much better than second-placed Delhi Capitals' (10 points and +0.466 NRR) and third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (10 points and -0.171 NRR).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021MS DhoniCSKMI
Next
Story

RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 28 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 3.30 PM IST May 2, Sunday

Must Watch

PT41M54S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Is every symptom of the disease a sign of COVID-19?