IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Match rescheduled after Chennai Super Kings players go into week-long quarantine

The Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, which was scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, has been rescheduled.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the franchise informed the BCCI that they will be remaining in a seven-day quarantine after three members from the team tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the second match of IPL 2021 after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 virus. KKR players Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had tested positive for the virus on Monday.

CSK CEO K Viswanathan, who confirmed the development, had also returned positive for the virus upon initial tests, however, he was cleared during a follow-up test on Monday.

The official also confirmed that apart from CSK bowling coach bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and the team bus cleaner, everyone else has cleared the tests.

"The coach is asymptomatic. However, as per the BCCI’s Covid protocols, everybody who has come in contact with him will have to undergo a six-day quarantine. We can’t play our next game (against Rajasthan Royals). The BCCI knows about the testing protocols and how many tests need to become negative before an all-clear is given. We have communicated it to the BCCI. They will have to reschedule the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals," a CSK official told The Indian Express on Tuesday.