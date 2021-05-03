IPL 2021: Three members of MS Dhoni-led CSK test positive for COVID-19

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has come under scrutiny as now three members of the Chennai Super Kings' IPL contingent - chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner - have tested positive for COVID-19, as per ESPN cricinfo.

This comes hours after the news that two Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have been isolated following positive COVID-19 test results, due to which Monday’s IPL game between KKR and RCB has been postponed.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the rest of the CSK squad, which is currently in Delhi, has tested negative. The results emerged after the latest round of testing on Sunday.

It is understood that Viswanathan, Balaji, and the member of the maintenance staff took a fresh test on Monday morning to rule out the possibility of a false positive. If they test positive again, they would need to spend 10 days in a designated isolation facility outside the team bubble and return two negative tests before re-entering.

Notably, CSK last played a game on Saturday against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The side is slated to square off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

CSK is currently at the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games.