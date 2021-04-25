'Ball 6 aur run 37': Virender Sehwag's amusing take at Ravindra Jadeja's 'unbelievable' knock

Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday ripped apart the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling line-up with a match defining knock, which saw the all-rounder score 62 runs in 28 balls. Batting at a staggering strike rate of 221.3, Jadeja went on to smash four boundaries and five maximums, out of which four sixes came in the final over delivered by Harshal Patel.

Jadeja, who was earlier dropped in the innings while he was yet to open his account, fetched 37 runs from the final over by Harshal, which also saw the all-rounder join the elite list comprising Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle of scoring 36 runs in an over.

After his knock, several former cricketers took to Twitter and heaped praises about the all-rounder, referring to the all-rounder as 'Sir Jadeja', a name that has been associated with the cricketer for his brilliant fielding skills.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who himself is renowned for ripping apart the opposition bowlers, hailed the ruthless approach by Jadeja against Harshal Patel, who also is the current Purple Cap holder.

Apart from Sehwag, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also joined the bandwagon and pointed this to be the reason behind him being called as Gary Jadeja. Here are the tweets:

Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Uff! 37! What a tournament Jadeja is having. I think #CSK have enough. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021

Wow, that was crazy from Ravindra Jadeja. Nearly 20% of the team score coming in the final over. Whistle Podu @ChennaiIPL #CSKvRCB — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 25, 2021

There are 6666264 reasons for why we love Jadeja! #CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/nDn9ZQGjCS — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, riding on Jadeja's all-round show, Chennai Super Kings secured a crushing 69 runs win against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League clash on Sunday. After the defeat Virat Kohli's RCB tumbled down one position on the points table and now CSK stand as the current leaders.