IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Ravindra Jadeja's all-round magic sinks Royal Challengers Bangalore

An all-round show by Ravindra Jadeja saw Chennai Super Kings secure a crushing 69 runs win against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League clash on Sunday. After the defeat Virat Kohli's RCB tumbled down one position on the points table and now CSK stand as the current leaders.

The all-rounder, who was dropped while batting on 0 by Dan Christian, went on to play a thunderous knock of 62 from 28 balls. During the course of the innings Jadeja also smashed RCB seamer and current Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over, helping CSK pile a challenging 191/4 on the board.

Big effort in the field today to go past #RCB. This is one victory that @ChennaiIPL will cherish for a long time! https://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7N3a1y4OmI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

With the ball, Jadeja was equally effective as he scalped three wickets in his four-over quota and conceded just 13 runs as MS Dhoni and co. restricted RCB for 122/9 in 20 overs. This was not the end, Jadeja was also involved in a brilliant run-out, which brought an end to Christain's stay in the middle.

After opting to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis started from where they left and gave CSK the ideal start they would have hoped for. The pair added 74 for the opening wicket before Gaikwad was removed by Chahal on 33 off 25 balls.

Du Plessis then stitched another quick partnership with Suresh Raina, before CSK endured a double blow in 14th over bowled by Harshal Patel.

However, Jadeja then took the matters into his hand and ran riot at the Wankhede Stadum. During the course of his imperious knock, Jadeja also became just the seventh batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over. He joins the list alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Ross Whiteley, Kieron Pollard, Hazratullah Zazai, and Leo Carter.

Jadeja came out to bat in the middle at a difficult stage when CSK had lost two set batsmen in the form of Raina and Du Plessis. That didn't stop the Saurashtra all-rounder as he finished the innings with a superlative effort with skipper MS Dhoni enjoying the scenes from the other end.

In response to CSK's 191/4, Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli got off to a decent start with the former doing most of the hitting. Sam Curran provided Chennai with the first breakthrough after Kohli (8 off 7) edged an delivery by the English all-rounder to Dhoni.

Soon after Kohli's dismissal, Padikkal (34 off 15) and Washington Sundar (7 off 11) were removed quickly, pushing RCB's high profile pair AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell on to the scene. However, the duo failed to make any impact and RCB continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Apart from Jadeja, Imran Tahir scalped two wickets, while Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur shared one wicket each.