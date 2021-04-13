IPL 2021: From Steve Smith to Rashid Khan, cricketers go mad over Tamil hit 'Vaathi Coming' - WATCH

There have been no hindrance in cricket's biggest carnival, the Indian Premier League, despite the country joslting with COVID-19. The Indian cricketers along with several international players are currenlty based in a bio-bubble setup, as they continue to carry on with the matches and training as per schedule.

Amidst all the cricketing actions, players are also seen getting themselves engaged in fun-activities behind the scene. One such moment, which has taken both cricketers and internet by the storm is the popular Tamil Song 'Vaathi Coming'.

From Delhi Capitals to Sunrisers Hyderabad, almost every franchise have joined the latest trend with the players shaking their legs to this Tamil tune.

Here are a couple of videos in which cricketers can be seen grooving to the song 'Vaathi Coming':