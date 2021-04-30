India reveals Plan B for upcoming T20 World Cup amid raging pandemic

With India currently jostling against the second wave of COVID-19, BCCI, the nation's cricket governing body, is currently working on a Plan B for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the country later this year.

As per fresh developments, BCCI is mulling UAE, the country where IPL 2020 was held, as the second option for hosting the marquee event if the situation remains as it is.

"I hope so. I am doing everything we can to make sure that it happens (in India)," Dhiraj Malhotra, the tournament director for the T20 World Cup, said on the BBC's Stumped podcast this week.

"We will be doing normal scenario, Covid-scenario, worst case scenario. All that we are in talks with the ICC at the moment."

Malhotra, who took charge this February as BCCI's general manager of cricket operations and game development, in the episode stated that BCCI already had plans to shift the tournament to UAE if ICC had any problems regarding going ahead with the event in India.

"It would be (the) UAE. And we are hoping it will again be done by BCCI - we will take the tournament there. So it will be still run by BCCI," Malhotra added.

The Indian cricketers along with some top overseas players are currently engaged in the 14th edition of IPL, which is being played in a bio-bubble. However, few Australian cricketers, apart from Delhi Capitals' R Ashwin and umpire Nitin Menon, have left the IPL bio-bubble due to personal reasons.