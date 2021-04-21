IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate, in danger of getting BANNED in subsequent games

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals which the defending champions lost by six wickets here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 20) evening. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rohit was fined Rs 12 lakh, the league informed in a statement.

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh in fine on the first instance of slow over-rate. On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled (Rs 24 lakh) while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or Rs 6 lakh – whichever is lesser. When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of Rs 30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee – whichever is lesser.

Rohit is the second captain to cop a fine for maintaining a slow over-rate after Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Three-time champions CSK though have maintained minimum over-rate in their subsequent matches.

The rules related to minimum over-rate in the IPL Code of Conduct are the following…

1, The over-rate will be calculated at the end of the Match by the Umpires. Where the actual over rate is calculated by the Umpires as being equal to or in excess of the Minimum Over Rate, no further action shall be taken. No further action shall be taken in respect of Minimum Over Rates in a Match in the event of the batting Team being bowled out within the time determined for that innings under the Match Playing Conditions.

2. Where the actual over rate is calculated by the Umpires as being less than the Minimum Over Rate required by the Match Playing Conditions the following shall apply:

2.1 only the Umpires that officiated in the Match during which the alleged offence was committed can report such an offence to the Match Referee, and such report, which must be completed on such form as may be made available for such purpose by BCCI from time to time, must be lodged with the Match Referee (or, where, for logistical reasons, it is impractical to lodge with the Match Referee, the BCCI Chief Executive Officer) within 18 hours of the end of the relevant Match;

2.2 thereafter, the Match Referee shall promptly consult with the Umpires and shall be entitled, after such consultation, to make such amendments to the actual over rate calculation as he/she deems appropriate in the circumstances to reflect those circumstances that are beyond the control of the fielding team.

In match number 13 of the ongoing IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals first restricted Mumbai Indians to 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs and then chased down the target with five balls to spare. With three wins in four games, the Rishabh Pant-led side is placed at the second spot in the points table.

They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are placed in the fourth position with four points in four games. They will next lock horns with Punjab Kings on Friday.

(with ANI inputs)