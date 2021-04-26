IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: 59% fans want Andre Russell to open for Kolkata Knight Riders in place of Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to end their four-match losing streak when they lock horns with Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday (April 26). It will be the first IPL match hosted in Ahmedabad’s new stadium. With the change of venue, the heat will be on KKR’s misfiring top order, the biggest reason for their poor show this decision.

Notably, KKR opener Shubman Gill has been a big flop till now in IPL 2021 as he has scored just 80 runs from five innings and now a majority of the fans want the youngster to be replaced by Andre Russell at the top order.

As per the poll conducted by Zee News on Twitter, 59.1% of the fans want Russell to open the innings for KKR instead of Gill, while 40.9% of people believe that KKR should continue to play Shubman as an opener.

It is worth mentioning that Kolkata Knight Riders have been extremely poor this season and are on an unwanted losing streak of three matches. After starting their campaign with a win over SRH, Kolkata lost their way in their tournament. Their batting has been one of the biggest letdowns of this season.

The highly-rated Shubman Gill has failed to make any impact so far in this season, while captain Eoin Morgan is also going through a rough patch.

On the other hand, PBKS will be high on confidence after a comprehensive 9-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last match.

PBKS bowling has been on and off this season as the inclusion of Ravi Bishnoi as finally brought some spark to it in the last match.