IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan peps up Kolkata Knight Riders with THIS message

Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to their third loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after their 18-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. But owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t disappointed but instead extremely pleased by the fight shown by Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins.

KKR owner shared a black-and-white photo of himself on Twitter, pointing to the team logo on his T-shirt, along with an uplifting message.

“Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight… @KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. (oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys… @Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!!” he wrote.

Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight...@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys...@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/B1wGBe14n3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 21, 2021

KKR got off to a poor start, as they were five wickets down for 31 runs during the powerplay. However, Russell (54 off 22 balls) and Pat Cummins (66 off 34 balls) gave the team a fighting chance. In the end, MS Dhoni's CSK won by 18 runs.

Fans also cheered for KKR. “Yes that was a good fight back.. harke jitne wale ko (the one who wins despite losing is)...,” one wrote, referencing Shah Rukh’s famous dialogue from Baazigar -- “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai…aur haar kar jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes, to win something, you have to lose...and the one who wins despite losing is called a Baazigar)”.

“Always in the heart ..ShahRukh our #KKR they did try very hard .. Made us fans proud & you too our @KKRiders. You encouraging them will give them more confidence to try their best. Shout out to our boys. Lots of love to you #Knight. Take care Love you,” another wrote.

Shah Rukh fielded questions on KKR during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter recently. On being asked by a fan if they will win the IPL this year, he quipped, “I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only!” He also shared his wishes for the team: “They should all be healthy and entertain us with their cricket....and put their best effort forward.”