IPL 2021 suspension: CSK skipper MS Dhoni buys new home in Pune after Mumbai

Former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has been keeping himself busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 getting suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. Dhoni, who owns a sprawling farmhouse in his hometown of Ranchi, recently bought a new home in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Earlier, his wife Sakshi had shared pictures of the construction of their new home which is underway in Mumbai. However, Dhoni, who was turned out for now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, seems to have fallen in love with Pune as well as he has purchased a home at the Estado Presidential society in Ravet area.

Dhoni is currently spending quality time with his family at his farmhouse in Ranchi after the suspension of the IPL 2021. Dhoni led CSK to second spot on the points table in IPL 2021 before it was suspended which included five wins in their first seven games.

Dhoni has ventured into the entertainment business already and has formed a production company known as ‘MSD Entertainment’ which has an office in Mumbai. A documentary was produced by Dhoni's company last year. The production company is headed by his wife Sakshi.

Recently, Sakshi had shared a video of Dhoni pampering his horse Chetak at his Ranchi farmhouse. Dhoni and Sakshi, who are pet lovers, recently welcomed Chetak to their home. The couple already has a number of pet dogs at their farmhouse and Sakshi often keeps sharing videos of them with fans on social media.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, will return to action for CSK later this year when the second phase of IPL 2021 resumes in UAE. BCCI on Saturday confirmed that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE in September-October this year.

