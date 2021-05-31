‘Any tips sir’: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic reply to a Twitter user goes viral – check out

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has time and again brought his witty side to the fore and he is even known for his funny oneliners. Be it IPL or Indian cricket team, Dhoni’s witty comments while keeping the wickets to the bowlers were audible from the stump mic and have gained an enormous fan base over the last few years.

Meanwhile, an old tweet by Dhoni where he is sarcastically replying to a fan has resurfaced on the internet and it is going viral.

In 2012, Dhoni gave a befitting reply to a Twitterati who tried to troll him for spending time on social media instead of focusing on his batting and wicketkeeping.

It was in July 2012, when India were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka, when a user advised Dhoni to concentrate on his batting after the former India wicketkeeper-batsman shared a tweet. Interestingly, Dhoni came up with a hilarious response and won the internet.

"Sir yes sir, any tips sir," Dhoni had written in response.

@urssrilu666 sir yes sir, any tips sir — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012

Notably, the tweet has garnered much attention and has been retweeted by over 2,500 users.

Dhoni, who is the only captain to win all the ICC trophies including the ICC 2007 T20 World Cup, ICC 2011 World Cup, and Champions Trophy 2013, had retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continues to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).