IPL 2021: Virat Kohli survives major injury scare, continues to field with swollen eye

Virat Kohli survived a major injury scare during the season opener of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians on Friday. The skipper was hit by the ball on his face during the Mumbai innings, which also left his eyes swollen, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper's determination remained intact despite the blow.

The moment occured in the first delivery of the 19th over, when Kohli tried to pluck an incoming shot by Krunal Pandya. However, the safe custodian this time failed to hold onto the ball, as it hit his hands and then his face, under his right eye, thus explaining the swelling.

Ball hit under of Virat Kohli's eyes. And hope all well, and he is fine. But still he is on the field, he's dedication level is Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/avcegZSkE5 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 9, 2021

Catch Dropped By Virat Kohli As Ball Goes On To Hit Virat Kohli's Eyes Looks So Bad From Here And I Hope He Is Fine, But Still Was On The Field And This Shows His Dedication Dor The Game ... pic.twitter.com/VkM2CnPylx — M S C (@_friendlycheema) April 9, 2021

However, the RCB skipper continued to play after the blow and even let out a smile, bringing a sigh of relief among his supporters. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel emerged as the star from RCB dug-out as he went on to complete his maiden fifer in the lucrative T20 league and helped his side restrict Mumbai for 159/9 after 20 overs.