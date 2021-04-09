हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli survives major injury scare, continues to field with swollen eye

Virat Kohli survived a major injury scare during the season opener of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli survives major injury scare, continues to field with swollen eye
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli survives major injury scare, continues to field with swollen eyes (IPL

Virat Kohli survived a major injury scare during the season opener of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians on Friday. The skipper was hit by the ball on his face during the Mumbai innings, which also left his eyes swollen, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper's determination remained intact despite the blow. 

The moment occured in the first delivery of the 19th over, when Kohli tried to pluck an incoming shot by Krunal Pandya. However, the safe custodian this time failed to hold onto the ball, as it hit his hands and then his face, under his right eye, thus explaining the swelling.

However, the RCB skipper continued to play after the blow and even let out a smile, bringing a sigh of relief among his supporters. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel emerged as the star from RCB dug-out as he went on to complete his maiden fifer in the lucrative T20 league and helped his side restrict Mumbai for 159/9 after 20 overs.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians debutant Marco Jansen shares history with Virat Kohli

Must Watch

PT13M34S

Kiska Bengal: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks on BJP