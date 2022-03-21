IPL 2022: After Tim Southee, THIS Gujarat Titans spinner gets married

Indian Premier League's newest franchise Gujarat Titans shared a special video from their Twitter account in which the players were seen congratulating R. Sai Kishore on his wedding. The 25-year-old was a part of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 but did not get a chance to play. Kishore first played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and made his first-class debut in 2017. In the last four years, Kishore has had various domestic tournaments success and was also an important part of Tamil Nadu's limited-overs achievements.

Kishore's impressive performances in the domestic leagues and tournaments earned him a call-up to the India team in 2021, during the Sri Lanka tour. However, Sai Kishore is yet to make his IPL and international debut. Ten teams will battle it out for the title this season and the left-arm spinner is likely to get his chance to showcase his skills.

Titans bought the 25-year-old for Rs 3 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction after an intense bidding war with other franchises. Kishore provides an all-round performance now, as he has worked on his batting skills.

Here's the video of Gujarat Titans players congratulating Sai Kishore

GT head coach Ashish Nehra with players Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan, Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh, all were seen wishing the 25-year-old for his marriage.

Kishore is likely to play an important role in the Gujarat Titans batting line-up if he plays, he'll be batting at no.7 or 8. With an impressive economy rate of 5.46 in T20s and average of 17.4, Kishore can be prove to be a huge asset for the Gujarat Titans.

New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Tim Southee got married to long-time girlfriend Brya Fahy on Sunday (March 20) as well. Southee shared his first wedding pic with his wife on social media recently. The 33-year-old was roped in by KKR for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month. He joined the Shah-Rukh Khan owned franchise last year, as Pat Cummins' replacement, and was picked up the two-time IPL champs once again this season.

Congratulations Tim & Brya See you soon pic.twitter.com/kb96Q7nz0m — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 20, 2022

Talking about his wedding, Southee was seen dressed in a formal suit in the pic which he shared alongside his wife, and the ladylove was seen donning a traditional wedding gown.

The couple are already parents to two daughters – Indie May Southee and Sloane Ava Southee. The elder of the two children, Indie was born back in 2017, while the Southee family was blessed with another baby girl Sloane in 2019.