IPL 2022: BCCI mull multiple venues and THIS stadium to hold final, check full Playoff schedule

The group stage matches of 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022 have been restricted to the state of Maharashtra due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation back then. The matches are only being held in Mumbai and Pune stadiums to avoid air travel.

However, with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic waning, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are now considering hosting the IPL 2022 playoffs across multiple venue with the final on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“We are yet to finalise the venues but yes, multiple venues is definitely under discussion. The Covid situation is under control and we haven’t had any Covid cases in the bio-bubble or before joining the bubble in India. That’s a positive sign. We will finalise the venues by next week,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport website.

While the final and Qualifier 2 is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 have two contenders with Lucknow and Kolkata both in the fray. But Lucknow could be the frontrunner in this case.

May 23 and 24 has been reserved for Women’s T20 Challenger. Qualifier 1 is likely to be played on May 24, Eliminator will be played on May 25 and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 27.

The BCCI released fixtures only for the league matches with playoffs are yet to be finalised. Now that the league stage of IPL 2022 is progressing well, the BCCI is happy to go ahead with the rest of the scheduling.

Ticket sales for the next set of matches went live last week even as the BCCI has announced an increase in stadium occupancy to 50%, which was earlier capped at 25% thereby extending the opportunity for many more fans across India and beyond to experience the IPL action live in the stadia.