Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik congratulated wife Dipika Pallikal for winning two squash titles at World Doubles Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (April 12), Karthik said that he is extremely happy for his wife.

"It's a happy household and is a good sign," he says. "Very, very happy for my wife, she's back after a four-year hiatus," Karthik told match-presenters.

Interestingly, less than six months after giving birth to twins, Dipika made the mother of all comebacks on Saturday (April 9) when she teamed up with brother-in-law Saurav Ghosal and longtime teammate Joshna Chinappa to win the mixed doubles and women's doubles title at World Doubles Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dipika, playing her first competitive event since October 2018, first clinched the mixed doubles title with Ghosal with an 11-6, 11-8 win over England's Adrian Waller and Alison Waters.

An hour and a half later, Dipika and Joshna triumphed in the women's doubles final after a hard-fought 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 win over England's Sarah Jane Perry and Waters.

In the year of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, the tournament was a perfect preparation for the seasoned trio of Dipika, Joshna and Ghosal who continue to bring laurels to the country even after more than 15 years of competing at the highest level.

After giving birth to twins in October, Dipika had begun training in December at the ISA in Chennai with Joshna and Ghosal.