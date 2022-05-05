Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Both the teams are fighting for the spot in the playoffs with Delhi placed at number seven and SRH at number five. Both the teams have played nine matches, with Delhi winning four and SRH claiming five. In an almost do-or-die situation, Delhi are likely to bring back Khaleel Ahmad in place of Chetan Sakariya while Hyderabad's Washington Sundar could miss out due to injury.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking for balance in the playing 11 and India player Washington Sundar was providing them with it. However, in the last game, he was hit on the torn webbing on his bowling arm and is likely to miss out on the game with Jagadeesha Suchith being his like for like replacement. SRH will definately miss the experience of Sundar with the ball and with the bat.

On the other hand, Delhi will look to strengthen their bowling and bring back Khaleel and drop Chetan. Khaleel missed out on the last two games due to injury. The left-arm pacer Chetan was smashed for 44 runs in the last game against CSK, thus, he could be dropped for Khaleel, who has shown great form this season.

Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesh Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan