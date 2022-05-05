IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario: What all 10 teams need to qualify for the playoffs

IPL 2022 is coming to the business end and teams are and the teams are getting into the race for playoffs. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with eight wins in 10 games and it is just a formality before Q is written ahead of their names. Next on the list is Lucknow Super Giants with seven wins to their name. KL Rahul's side need one more win to secure their place in the final four. Things get interesting after that as Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are fighting for the remaining two positions in the top four while defending champions Chennai Super Kings and five-time champions Mumbai Indians are out of the playoffs race.

In this article, we will take you through the playoffs scenarios for all 10 teams in IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans have done an exceptional job in their debut season. GT have dropped just two games out of 10 and need to win just one more game out of the last four to write Q in front of their name in the points table. Even if they do not win any of their remaining games, it is highly unlikely that they will not qualify. However, GT will want to finish in the top two to get the extra benefit of losing a match going into the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants

Another debutant in the top-two, KL Rahul's LSG need one win in the last four matches to qualify for the playoffs. They have 14 points in 10 games and they will also aim to finish in the top two. Their NRR is better than GT so they can even finish the league stage on the top.

Rajasthan Royals

With six wins in 10 games, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals look solid to win a spot in final-four. In the remaining four games they need to win two games to qualify for the playoffs. With Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal in form of their lives, RR will be riding high on confidence.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis RCB have won six games but they have played one more game than their competitors. To achieve the magic figure of 16 they need to win two of their last three games. With a win against arch-rivals CSK, they are back on the winning ways ending their three-match losing streak. RCB will look to finish the league stage on a high and qualify for the final four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

After starting their season in a devastating way by losing the first two matches, SRH bounced back and won five on the trot. However, they have made a habit of making a streak and they are again on a losing streak after facing defeats in their last two games. They have five games in hand and need to win at least three out of them.

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings need three wins in the last four games. They have won five out of their 10 games. They will also need to keep an eye on their NRR which is in negative.

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant's Delhi need to win four out of their last five games in IPL 2022 in order to qualify for the playoffs. However, this season Delhi have not managed to win two games on the trot even once. The NRR is by Delhi's side so they should go throw if they win four games.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer's KKR are in a do-or-die situation as they need to win all their remaining games to stay alive in the playoffs race. With just four wins in 10 games, things are not looking bright for Kolkata. However, two-time champions KKR have what it takes to turn things around.

Chennai Super Kings

Even if MS Dhoni's CSK win all their remaining four games, they will only get to 14 points in the league stage which will not be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. CSK have played nine playoffs, before this they failed to qualify for the final four in 2020. In 2016 and 2017, Chennai was banned from IPL.

Mumbai Indians

IPL's most successful team, Mumbai Indians were the first team to be out of the playoffs race in IPL 2022. Rohit Sharma's side won their first game in the last match. even if they will all their remaining games it will take them to 12 points, which is far from what they need to qualify.