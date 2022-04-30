हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: GT opener Shubman Gill TROLLED for asking Elon Musk to buy Swiggy, netizens say 'choti bacchi ho kya'

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Friday took to Twitter to request Elon Musk to buy the food app Swiggy as they are not delivering on time.

IPL 2022: GT opener Shubman Gill TROLLED for asking Elon Musk to buy Swiggy, netizens say &#039;choti bacchi ho kya&#039;
File image (Source: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill took to Twitter on late Friday (April 29) and made a request to the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, to buy the food delivery app Swiggy.

Notably, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Musk recently bought social media microblogging platform Twitter for a whopping $44 billion and since then people are tagging  Musk in their tweets and are asking them to buy various brands and fix their issues.

Meanwhile, Gill also joined the bandwagon and asked Musk to buy Swiggy as they aren't delivering on time.

Interestingly, Shubman's post went viral in no time, after which netizens and a fake account of Swiggy trolled the Team India batter for his request. Here are some of the reactions:

Also, Swiggy replied to Gill's request from their original Twitter account and wrote, “Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering). Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition ^Saikiran”

Talking about Gill, the young batter is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 and has scored a total of 229 runs in eight games at an average of 28.63. So far, his highest score in the tournament is 96.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Shubman GillElon MuskGujarat Titans
Next
Story

IPL 2022: BLAME GAME in PBKS after loss against LSG, skipper Mayank Agarwal says THIS

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Mehbooba Mufti once again targets Indian Army