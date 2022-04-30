Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill took to Twitter on late Friday (April 29) and made a request to the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, to buy the food delivery app Swiggy.

Notably, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Musk recently bought social media microblogging platform Twitter for a whopping $44 billion and since then people are tagging Musk in their tweets and are asking them to buy various brands and fix their issues.

Meanwhile, Gill also joined the bandwagon and asked Musk to buy Swiggy as they aren't delivering on time.

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

Interestingly, Shubman's post went viral in no time, after which netizens and a fake account of Swiggy trolled the Team India batter for his request. Here are some of the reactions:

Also, Swiggy replied to Gill's request from their original Twitter account and wrote, “Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering). Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition ^Saikiran”

Talking about Gill, the young batter is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 and has scored a total of 229 runs in eight games at an average of 28.63. So far, his highest score in the tournament is 96.