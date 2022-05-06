हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 GT vs MI Predicted Playing XI: Will Arjun Tendulkar finally make debut today?

While Hardik Pandya-led GT sit atop the points table, Mumbai Indians have been struggling to get wins. 

Arjun Tendulkar (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have had a contrasting campaign so far in IPL 2022

While Hardik Pandya-led GT sit atop the points table, Mumbai Indians have been struggling to get a win. The Rohit Sharma-led side finally won their first game in Match 9 of the tournament and that pretty much sums up their campaign this year. 

MI are out of the competition but they can still have fun and become party spoilers. GT are all but through the playoffs but MI have 4 games left after today's match and can be dangerous for other teams as they have nothing to lose. 

However, it will be interesting to see whether or not MI will give a chance to Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar in the upcoming matches. 

Mumbai Indians' social media pages have been posting Arjun's fielding drills and bowling sessions in the nets. However, so far, the Tendulkar junior has not been able to impress MI management to an extent that they give a break to him. 

GT, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways, after loss to Punjab in their last encounter. Despite the loss, they may still pitch the same playing 11 in today's game. 

GT vs MI predicted playing 11

GT Probable XI: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami 

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis/Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

