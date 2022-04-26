Royal Challengers Bangalore's death over specialist Harshal Patel changed his fortune upside down in the IPL 2021 season where he won the Purple Cap for taking most wickets. However, things were not ideal for Haryana captain a few years back as he was betrayed by multiple franchises during IPL 2018 auction.

Recently, in an interview with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions Harshal said,"The ironic thing was that there were 3-4 people from different franchises who said we'd gonna bid for you but Kisi ne nahi kiya [no one did]. At that time, it felt like a betrayal, Yeh toh jhooth bole hain, dhokha hua hai mere saath [they lied to me, I felt cheated]."

In 2018, Harshal was bought at the base price of Rs 20 lakh in the 2018 auction by Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals). No one else rose the paddle during the auction for Harshal. In his two seasons at Delhi, the 31-year-old could only pick five wickets in seven games.

Talking about the downfall he said, "I was just in a spiral of these dark thoughts. 'Who are you? You've given so much to this game and worked so hard' and this and that, all these things you tell yourself. The image you've built of yourself. It's very important to acknowledge what you're feeling and not dismiss it. If you're feeling something that means it's legitimate."

Harshal Patel in IPL 2021

Matches - 15

Wickets - 32

SR - 10.56

AVG - 14.34

ECO - 8.14

Harshal became the backbone of RCB's bowling lineup in 2021. The right-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the season with 32 wickets under his belt from 15 matches. In the ongoing season as well, Harshal is among wickets as he has claimed nine wickets in seven games.