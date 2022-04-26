Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are almost all but out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs race for the second year in a row. Rohit Sharma’s MI are yet to notch up a point after losing their first eight matches of the season.

MI will now have to win all their remaining six matches in the IPL 2022 with big margins if they wish to have an outside chance of qualifying for the Playoffs. They have an NRR of -1 which makes it doubly hard for the former champions.

If the current top 5 teams reach 14 points, it will become impossible for MI to qualify because the best they can get now is a maximum of 12 points.

MI’s remaining matches are against: Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are also in a happy position currently. CSK are marginally better that MI in the 9th position on the points table with 4 points from 8 matches. On Monday (April 26), CSK lost their sixth match of the season against Punjab Kings by 11 runs.

New captain Ravindra Jadeja has failed to build on MS Dhoni’s legacy, although the former captain was instrumental in setting up an unlikely win over Mumbai Indians last week. Like Mumbai India, CSK also need to win all their remaining six matches.

CSK can also qualify by winning five out of the six matches but will have to hope for other equations to go in their favour. Their remaining matches are against: SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore, DC, MI, GT and RR.