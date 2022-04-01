IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing 11, Pitch and Weather Report: All you need to know about today's match

IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) till take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer-led side will be looking to get back to winning ways after going down vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last encounter.

On the other hand, PBKS will be coming into the match on the back of a win vs RCB.

These are two sides with many power-hitters in their side. However, there could be some forced changes in KKR.

Andre Russell was not at his fittest in the last hour of the game with a sour arm, so he is expected to be rested and we may see him getting replaced with either Mohammad Nabi or Chamika Karunaratne.

Punjab is expected to play the same 11 in this match as well.

Probable Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to play slow as has been the case with the previous two matches when batting has been difficult. Yet the teams that win the toss, should look to bowl first as Wankhede is chasing stadium.

Weather Update

No chances of rain and the good news for players and spectators at the venue is that there will be less humidity too. That will have an effect on the dew. However, it will remain warm for most part of the day.