IPL 2022: Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar set to tie to knot with fiancé Ishani on THIS date

Team India and Punjab Kings leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is set to marry Ishani in a destination wedding in Goa on Wednesday (March 9). 

Rahul Chahar is set to marry fiance Ishani this week. (Source: Twitter)

Team India and Punjab Kings leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is set to become the second cricketer to tie the knot before the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Chahar will join Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell as the two cricketers to get married before the T20 league.

Rahul Chahar is set to marry Ishani in a destination wedding in Goa on Wednesday (March 9). The duo have been engaged to each other since 2019 and are expected to host their wedding reception on Saturday (March 12). Ishani is a fashion designer based out of Bengaluru.

Apart from cousin and Team India all-rounder Deepak Chahar of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), other Indian players will be present at his wedding. InsideSport website claims that Rahul’s family have already reached the destination.

The 22-year old leg-spinner has played 6 T20I matches for India, bagging 7 wickets. He has played a solitary ODI game after getting his cap against Sri Lanka in 2021. He had a memorable ODI debut after scalping 3 wickets in the match.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

Former Mumbai Indians leggie Rahul Chahar made his IPL debut in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants. Following this, he had been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad after getting picked for a price of Rs 1.9 crore. He has had a relatively decent stint in IPL after having picked 43 wickets in 42 games. His best stint came in last season in IPL 2021 where he picked 13 wickets in 11 games with an average of 24.46.

The young spinner went under the hammer in IPL 2022 Mega Auction last month and was sold for a price of Rs 5.25 crore to the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings.

