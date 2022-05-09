With just 4 points from 10 games, Mumbai Indians' campaign is all but finished in IPL 2022. The wins in remaining four games will taken them to 12 points but that will not save them as top 4 teams have already crossed that mark.

MI, can now, act as party spoilers for many as they do not have pressure of qualifications. And certainly, they are the only team who can try different combinations in the games to come.

One of the most hugely awaited debuts is that of Arjun Tendulkar, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's youngest child.

Training in the nets _ We are ready to give it our all in #MIvKKR _#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/pKRF93cDX6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2022

Arjun is a left-arm pacer who can also bat. He has been with the MI for two seasons now. He was bought by MI for a sum of Rs 30 lakh at the IPL Mega Auction 2022 in February. But he has not got a chance so far to play for the Mumbai Indians.

This season, with MI's campaign going off the track, fans wanted Arjun to play for Mumbai as he could have been a fresh change. But that has not happened so far.

In Match 11 too, MI are not expected to play Arjun as MI have finally got a winning combination and they would not like to make any unforced changes.

KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson/Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Aman Khan/Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya/Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith