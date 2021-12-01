हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni’s childhood coach says THIS on CSK retaining wicketkeeper-batter

CSK have retained Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni’s childhood coach says THIS on CSK retaining wicketkeeper-batter
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Source: Twitter)

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood coach MP Singh lauded Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for retaining the wicket-keeper batter ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

CSK have retained Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali for the IPL 2022.

Speaking to ANI, MP Singh said, "CSK retaining Dhoni is a good sign for the franchise as no team would ever want to lose their champion player and that's Dhoni for CSK. It is a player's personal choice also that whether he wants to get retained or not. Overall, it's a good decision."

The coach was present at the event in the national capital where KFC assured support to the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) for the World Cup 2023.

"It feels great to see that KFC will be sponsoring the deaf cricket in India. We have seen the players struggle from the beginning and now we can see their bright future. These players are currently preparing for the Champions League in Hyderbad, followed by Champions Trophy in Qatar and World Cup 2023 in Dubai," said MP Singh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022CSKMS DhoniIPL 2022 Retention
Next
Story

Ashes: Australia still favourites despite Tim Paine controversy, says Saba Karim

Must Watch

PT41M7S

Taal Thok Ke: UPA's game is over- Mamata Banerjee