Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal moved from Royal Challengers Bangalore to the Rajasthan Royals with a big reputation. Padikkal enjoyed a couple of breakthrough season with the RCB, scoring 473 and 411 runs respectively – including his maiden IPL century last season.

IPL 2022 hasn’t started off on a rollicking note for Padikkal, who has scored 114 runs in 4 four games so far including a top-score of 41. Padikkal finally got to open the batting in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants and scored 29 after shuttling down the order a few time this year.

The 21-year-old is not afraid of being flexible for the Royals if needed. “Life at the Royals has been amazing and I have immediately felt at home here. We believe that as a team we haven’t played our best cricket yet. There are still small gaps in our performance and we can improve in these areas,” Padikkal said ahead of the Royals’ match against the Gujarat Titans on Thursday (April 14).

“We are playing towards the same goal. My aim is to give the best for my team and enjoy the game to the fullest,” Padikkal said during a Facebook Live session on Wednesday (April 13).

Most teams who have won the toss in IPL 2022 so far have elected to bowl first, keeping the dew factor in the second half of the game in mind. “The toss is not in our control. We are learning to adapt our game keeping the dew factor in mind. Both toss and the subsequent dew in the second half of the game is out of our hands,” Padikkal felt.

Royals are currently at the top of the table with 3 wins in their first 4 matches while their opponents – Titans – have the same number of points but a poorer NRR as compared to them. “GT is a good side and filled with plenty of quality all-rounders. Rather than concentrate on our strength, we have to give our best. Dew factor may definitely come into play in a night match at the DY Patil stadium,” Padikkal said about the upcoming match.

Asked about the lessons that he is learning from Royals head coach and fellow southpaw Kumar Sangakkara, Padikkal said, “Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) is definitely a legend of the game. It is great to learn and feed on new insights from him.”