Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2022 clash with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Wednesday (May 4), Virat Kohli elaborated about the impact of IPL on his life as it has offered him a platform to show his capabilities by competing against the best in the world.

In what would be a test by fire, the RCB will take on the CSK for the second chapter of the Southern derby in a desperate bid to keep their campaign afloat. Despite a seraphic start to the latest edition of the tournament, the Challengers have clattered onto an unexpected snag with three consecutive defeats.

The Men in Yellow will be brimming with confidence as their seasoned skipper MS Dhoni is back at the helm of affairs after an abysmal start to the season. Dhoni eked out a fine win in his very opening game on his return as captain.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that IPL gave him the platform to show his capabilities and compete against the best in the world and share knowledge with them.

Speaking on RCB's franchisee show on Star Sports Virat Kohli said, "Like so many other people, IPL has had a big influence and impact in my life. I think outside of playing for India (and having the opportunity to play for India), IPL gave me the platform to show my capabilities, compete against the best in the world and share knowledge with them. I think that was the most important thing that added a different dimension to my understanding of the game. This helped me move ahead in a very progressive manner."

"I was picking brains of people that probably I wouldn't have come across otherwise on things like how to play in different conditions and what mindset they have. You know, people have different ways to succeed so it can't be just one template. So I used to be so excited and grateful for the opportunity to pick their brains and just learn from them day in and day out and that's for me has been the standout feature of IPL," he added.

Virat Kohli talks about his relationship with Bengaluru and how he feels right at home in Namma city, on the RCB Podcast powered by @KotakBankLtd. Catch the full episode on our YouTube channels now! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/PjHyaqNj03 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2022

Kohli added that RCB believed in him and backed him all those years when he was in poor form.

"What this franchise has given me in terms of opportunities in the first three years and believed in me that is the most special thing because as I said there are many teams who had the opportunity, but they didn't back me, they didn't believe in me. So now when I am successful and I should fall to the opinion of people saying 'but' the IPL. This was the case with me till 2018 England tour happened," he added.

"For four years of my life I was doing well everywhere in the world, the only thing was 'but England'. So there are always going to be 'but', you literally can't live your life like that and I just carry out doing my own things and I actually honestly don't even bother about a third person beyond myself and Anushka discussing things and just being true to ourselves and that's it. For me nothing else or no one else's opinion matters at all."