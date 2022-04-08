Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shocked the cricketing world when he revealed that in 2013 IPL, he was bullied by an unnamed cricketer. He was taken to the balcony of the hotel the team was partying and a senior IPL player who got drunk and did an unthinkable.

Going into the flashback mode during a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, the video of which has been shared by their new IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, Chahal said not many people knew about his near-death experience as he has kept it to himself.

"My story, some people know about it. I have never spoken about this, I never shared this.

"In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name.

"He was very drunk and was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony," Chahal told Ashwin.

A new development has come about now. During a podcast, Chahal said that he was also bullied by Australian Andrew Symonds and New Zealand's James Franklin.

Here's what he said:

"It was in 2011 after wining champions League in a Chennai hotel. He (Andrew Symonds) had drunk a lot of “fruit juice” (laughs). I was with him, only. James Franklin and he tied my hands and legs, and said ‘now you have to open’. They were in so much masti they have taped my mouth and forgot all about me. Party got over and in the morning, when a cleaner came, he saw me and freed me. They asked from when have I been here like this and I told them, ‘from the night itself’.

MI and IPL's governing council are yet to respond to these claims made by Chahal.