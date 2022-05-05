हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 David Warner

IPL 2022: SRH owner Kaviya Maran trolled after 'Angry' David Warner slams unbeaten 92

Warner had a poor 2021 season as captain and player for Sunrisers, for whom he has won one title in 2016. 

IPL 2022: SRH owner Kaviya Maran trolled after &#039;Angry&#039; David Warner slams unbeaten 92
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner smashed a brilliant fifty in Match 50 of IPL 2022 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In some ways, it was a fitting reply to his former team SRH as he did get a great farewell from the team. 

Warner had a poor 2021 season as captain and player for Sunrisers, for whom he has won one title in 2016. 

However, Warner was removed from captaincy as well as benched for the rest of the season. 

The disappointment could be seen written on the face of Warner who is known for his passion and commitment in the game. 

Even SRH fans were upset to see the leader of the Orange Army being reduced to a benched player. 

Warner never returned to play for Sunrisers. He was not retained by Sunrisers before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He was later picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

Many believed that behind this 'bad' decison was the SRH CEO Kaviya Maran, who is also famous for being a 'National Crush'. 

Kaviya is involved in day-to-day activities at Hyderabad and she has also been picking team during the auctions for two years now.

On Thursday, after Warner played a terrific knock vs SRH, Kaviya was trolled by fans. 

Check out the reactions here:

The Australian batter was on 92 and had a chance to score a hundred but he told his batting partner Rovman Powell to keep hitting and not bother about the single. Powell heard him and smashed 19 off the last over bowled by Umran Malik, that included 3 fours and 1 six. Not to forget, after every boundary, Warner celebrated at the non-striker's end in an animated manner. That was a statement of sorts from former SRH captain.

