हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Royal Challengers Bangalore jump to 2nd, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis also rise

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers joined Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans on 10 points in IPL 2022 and have climbed to second place after their 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Royal Challengers Bangalore jump to 2nd, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis also rise
RCB have moved into 2nd place on the IPL 2022 Points Table after their win over LSG. (Photo: ANI)

Skipper Faf du Plessis powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to second place on the IPL 2022 after his side’s 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 19). RCB now have 10 points from 7 matches, but their NRR of 0.251 is less than Gujarat Titans’s 0.395, who also have 10 points.

KL Rahul’s LSG, on the other hand, remained in 4th spot after their third defeat in 7 games so far. Apart from debutants LSG, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also have 8 points in IPL 2022 so far.

IPL 2022 Points Table after LSG vs RCB game.

Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings will look to join LSG, RR and SRH on eight points when they face COVID-19-hit Delhi Capitals in Match No. 32 of the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (April 20). PBKS currently have 6 points from 6 matches while DC only have 4 points from their first 5 matches.

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (375 runs)

RR opener Jos Buttler is leading batter in the Orange Cap list so far, scoring 375 runs from just 6 matches including 2 hundreds and 2 fifties. LSG captain KL Rahul and RCB skipper Du Plessis are in 2nd and 3rd position in the Orange Cap race.

Du Plessis’s career-best 96 on Tuesday night propelled him to 3rd with 250 runs from 7 matches at an average of 35.71 with two fifties. Rahul only managed 30 but was enough to move into 2nd place with 265 runs from 7 matches at an average of 44.17 with one hundred and one fifty.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets)

The Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the IPL 2022’s leading wicket-taker so far with 17 wickets, way ahead of second-placed T. Natarajan of SRH, who has 12 wickets.

LSG pacer Avesh Khan and RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could have moved up the Purple Cap race but both of them failed to pick up a single wicket in the LSG vs RCB clash on Tuesday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Royal Challengers BangaloreLucknow Super GiantsIPL 2022 Points TableIPL 2022 Orange CapIPL 2022 Purple CapFaf du PlessisKL RahulJos ButtlerYuzvendra Chahal
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli sets another dubious record, falls for golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants

Must Watch

PT20M48S

DNA: Analysis of CM Yogi's decision on loudspeakers in UP