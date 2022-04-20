Skipper Faf du Plessis powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to second place on the IPL 2022 after his side’s 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 19). RCB now have 10 points from 7 matches, but their NRR of 0.251 is less than Gujarat Titans’s 0.395, who also have 10 points.

KL Rahul’s LSG, on the other hand, remained in 4th spot after their third defeat in 7 games so far. Apart from debutants LSG, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also have 8 points in IPL 2022 so far.

Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings will look to join LSG, RR and SRH on eight points when they face COVID-19-hit Delhi Capitals in Match No. 32 of the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (April 20). PBKS currently have 6 points from 6 matches while DC only have 4 points from their first 5 matches.

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (375 runs)

RR opener Jos Buttler is leading batter in the Orange Cap list so far, scoring 375 runs from just 6 matches including 2 hundreds and 2 fifties. LSG captain KL Rahul and RCB skipper Du Plessis are in 2nd and 3rd position in the Orange Cap race.

Du Plessis’s career-best 96 on Tuesday night propelled him to 3rd with 250 runs from 7 matches at an average of 35.71 with two fifties. Rahul only managed 30 but was enough to move into 2nd place with 265 runs from 7 matches at an average of 44.17 with one hundred and one fifty.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets)

The Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the IPL 2022’s leading wicket-taker so far with 17 wickets, way ahead of second-placed T. Natarajan of SRH, who has 12 wickets.

LSG pacer Avesh Khan and RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could have moved up the Purple Cap race but both of them failed to pick up a single wicket in the LSG vs RCB clash on Tuesday.