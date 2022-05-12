All-rounder Kieron Pollard has been a key asset in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad winning their fifth Indian Premier League title. However, in the IPL 2022, Pollard's performance has taken a major dip with both bat and ball in a season where MI have suffered from their worst performance in the IPL history.

Pollard has picked up just 4 wickets in the IPL 2022 and has consistenly struggled to score runs too. Pollard so far has failed to live up to his reputation of being one of best all-rounders and explosive batters in the league, scoring just 144 runs 11 matches with a strike rate of 107.4.

However, former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop believes that Kieron Pollard can still make an impact and is far from 'finished' stage of his career. Bishop opined that the former WI captain just needs to reinvent his game.

What did Bishop say about Pollard?

Pollard himself has to reinvent his game, however he chooses to do that, because he's still got a future ahead of him we hope," Bishop told ESPNcricinfo.

"People are saying he's washed, I'm not going to go there. I think he's a player who can reinvent himself. Yeah, they're keeping faith and being loyal to a great player for them. We have to have long memories - when I say we, in the media; fans, some fans anyway, have short memories," Bishop added.

"You look at Pollard's numbers when Mumbai have won the championships: 400 runs (420) in 2013 at (an average of) 42, up to 2019 and 2020, where he averaged over 30 with a strike rate sometimes in the 160s to 190s (156.74 in 2019, 191.42 in 2020) - he's been integral to them. You can't forget that as a franchise, so they're giving him every possible chance," said Bishop.

MI take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (May 12).