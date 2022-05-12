With their IPL 2022 play-off hopes hanging by a thread, Chennai Super Kings will face their fiercest rivals, a down and out Mumbai Indians, in their bid to stay afloat in the competition on Thursday.

This has been a season to forget for both Mumbai and CSK. While Mumbai will be playing for pride, CSK still have an outside chance to progress if they win their remaining games and other results go their way.

CSK will be eliminated if they lose to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The MS Dhoni-led side would take confidence from their 91-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last outing and hope the batters build on their brilliant showing.

Opener Devon Conway is in sublime form and has hit three back-to-back half-centuries. He tore apart the Delhi Capitals attack with his whirlwind 87 and would need to provide an aggressive start with fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who too has found form but can be more consistent.

The season got worse for Ravindra Jadeja who was left out for the last game against Delhi due to an injury after handing back the captaincy to Dhoni. It remains to be seen if he is back in action against Mumbai.

If CSK have to post a big score, like they did against DC, all batters will have to fire in unison.

Last time when the two sides met, a vintage Dhoni, 'the best finisher' sealed the game on the last ball of the game.

For Mumbai, all the remaining games are 'dead rubbers' and they would need to give a 'complete performance' with an improved batting show.

Match details

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 59

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 12th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

CSK vs MI Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway (C), Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (VC), Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

CSK vs MI Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikey