IPL 2023: After Faf du Plessis, Now Sanju Samson Fined Because Of THIS Reason

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson became the second captain to be fined in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis after maintaining a slow over-rate during their win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Wednesday night. Just like Du Plessis, since this was Samson’s first offence of the season, he will be fined Rs 12 lakh.

“Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday,” a statement by the IPL read.

For the second offence in a season, the captain of the bowling team will be fined 24 lakhs and the other 10 players will either be fined six lakhs or 25 per cent of their match fees, depending on which amount is lesser. For the third and each subsequent offence in a season, the captain of the bowling team will be fined 30 lakhs and will also be banned for one match. The other 10 players in the team will also be fined 12 lakhs or 50 per cent of their match fees, depending on which amount is lesser.

Although his team Royals posted their first win over CSK in Chennai since 2008, it was a night to forget for Samson, who was dismissed for a duck by Ravindra Jadeja. However, Sandeep Sharma proved to be the match-winner with the ball in the end, defending 21 runs to win in the final over against CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Jadeja.

“Full credit to the boys in this type of ground with so much dew, it was excellent. Everyone was involved and everyone wanted to win. We want to go back with happy memories from here. We really wanted to go with a win. The ball was stopping a bit. We wanted to get (Adam) Zampa in as Impact Player. At the end, I wanted to extend the game but it still went to the last over,” Samson said in the post-match presentation.

Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma was tasked to bowl the final over and the young pacer said that he wanted to focus on his yorkers. “I just wanted to execute my yorkers. Was bowling good yorker in the nets. Was trying to bowl the yorker on the heel but I missed. So I went around the wicket, and the results came. I wanted to take the ball out of his reach while bowling to Jadeja,” Sharma said.