'Arjun Tendulkar Won’t Be Able To Generate Pace', Ex-PAK Cricketer On Sachin Tendulkar's Son

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Arjun Tendulkar made headlines when he picked up his maiden IPL wicket in form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the MI vs SRH clash a couple of days ago. Arjun defended 20 off the last over successfully, emerging as one of the dressing room Player of the Match for MI. The 23-year-old has received praise from all quarters, especially from former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Kaif. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is a close friend of Tendulkar, also heaped praise on Arjun for his fantastic effort.

The Mumbai Indians pacer must be over the moon after so much praise but he may have also taken note of the criticism that is going around. His critics have pointed to his bowling speed, which is around 128 kph at the moment on an average. Tendulkar jr was trolled for his slowest delivery in the SRH game which was bowled at 107 kph, a definite ploy to trick the batter. However, those are just trolls and engaging with them will lead to nothing. Criticism, on the other hand, helps a player grow.

One such critical analyses of Arjun has come from Pakistan. Rashid Latif, former Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter, said that untill unless Arjun fixes his alignment of the body when he is releasing the ball, he is not going to generate enough pace. "He’s in his initial stage. He has to do a lot of hard work. His alignment isn’t good, he won’t be able to generate pace,” Latif said on YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’.

Latif advised Arjun to work with a biomechanical consultant who can help him fix his action and eventually increase pace on the ball. "If a good biomechanical consultant guides him, maybe he can add some pace to his bowling. It’s quite a touchy subject, coaching and changing a player. Sachin could’ve done that himself but he relied on domestic cricket for that. Your base has to be strong. When he lands, he goes out instead of coming in. His balance isn’t good, and that’s impacting his pace. But again, it’s still in the initial stage. He can go till 135 kmph, he’s a good batter. He can be a good player in 2-3 years," he added.