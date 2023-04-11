Watch: David Warner Bats Right-Handed In DC Vs MI Clash

David Warner once again shocked the world as he did the unthinkable against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi Capitals captain played one ball as a right-hander against MI spinner Hrithik Shokeen. The incident took place during the eight over when Shokeen overstepped and bowled a no-ball. The free hit ball which Warner faced was short outside off and the left-hander could not connect with the ball properly.

This is not the first time Warner was seen batting as a right-hander. Earlier in his career, Warner has practiced in the nets of Australia's training sessions as a right-hander. However, he failed to make the most of the free-hit delivery as he miscued his shot and sent it flying high in the air for a single. Delhi Capitals middle-order again failed to make an impact as Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav and debutant Yash Dhull - all departed cheaply without doing any damage to the opposition.

Later on, Axar Patel saved the day for the Delhi Capitals yet again as he smashed 54 off 25 balls. He was in fine rhythm as he smashed the MI bowlers all over the park getting 4 boundaries and 5 maximums.

Watch the video here:

WOAHHHH!! What did I just see, David Warner batted right handed on a free hit delivery of Hrithik Shokeen these are the things we get to witness less in IPL. @davidwarner31 #TATAIPL2023 #DCvMI #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/5IfQ3q2msl — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) April 11, 2023

IPL 2023: MI vs DC Playing 11

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff. (More to follow)