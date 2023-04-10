LIVE Updates | DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: David Warner vs Rohit Sharma

Match 16 of the 2023 Indian Premier League is set to take place on Tuesday, April 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will feature David Warner’s Delhi Capitals facing off against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. With both teams yet to win a match this season, fans are eagerly anticipating the result of this highly anticipated match. Delhi Capitals have had a tough start to the season, currently sitting at the bottom of the points rankings having lost all three of their previous matches against the Lucknow Supergiants, the Gujarat Titans, and the Rajasthan Royals. The team's performance in these matches has been lacklustre, failing to come close to winning. As they prepare to play at home, Delhi Capitals are in desperate need of a win to boost their morale.

Mumbai Indians are also winless this season, having lost both of their matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Despite having a strong batting side, they have failed to set substantial targets in both games where they batted first. With a tough match against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians will be looking to turn their fortunes around and secure their first victory of the season. As both teams are in dire need of a win, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. The IPL 2023 Match 16 Prediction for DC vs. MI remains uncertain, and only time will tell who will emerge victorious.